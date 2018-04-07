Update: Victims identified in Woodbine crash Saturday













Update: Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley has identified the victims in a fatal crash early Saturday afternoon in Woodbine.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Donnie Wayne Hayes, 26, and the passenger as Joshua Powers, 27, both of Williamsburg.

Both were killed Saturday when an SUV ran off of Ky. 1064 in Woodbine and struck a tree.

Police and emergency personnel were paged to the scene just south of Gail Hart Road at approximately 12:25 p.m.

Croley pronounced the two men dead at the scene.

Police said the 1994 Jeep Cherokee was traveling north when it dropped off the roadway and collided, head-on, with the tree.

Witnesses reportedly told officers the vehicle was traveling in excess of 60 mph when the wreck occurred.

Empty beer cans were found inside the vehicle.

The results of a toxicology test, which is standard procedure in a fatal wreck, are pending.

Ky. 1064 was closed to traffic for more than three hours as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.

Kentucky State Police are continuing the investigation.

Woodbine, Oak Grove and Rockholds volunteer firefighters responded to the scene along with Whitley County EMS and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies.