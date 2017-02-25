By Mark White

Two people jumped out second story windows, five people were arrested, one person was cited to court, and two stolen vehicles were recovered following a recent Whitley County Sheriff’s Department investigation.

About 10 p.m. on Feb. 21 Whitley County E911 received information about a stolen vehicle, which was located at a 475 Highway 1804 residence, according to a sheriff’s department release and arrest citations.

K-9 Deputy Brian Hensley located a maroon 2008 Pontiac G6 at the location that had been reported stolen by Penny Jones, according to an arrest citation.

“Upon arrival, several people fled from the residence, including two jumping from a second story window,” Sheriff Colan Harrell wrote in the release.

Deputy Jonas Saunders and Williamsburg K-9 Officer Elijah Hunter also responded to the residence to assist in efforts to apprehend those who fled.

Dispatchers confirmed that the Pontiac was reported stolen in Whitley County, and that a second vehicle, a 2006 Honda Civic, had been reported stolen from Tennessee, according to the release and arrest citations. The Jellico Police Department entered the Civic as stolen.

Deputies arrested Dexter Lawrence Fitzpatrick Jr., 28, Joseph Lee Ellison, 35, and Joshua K. Overbey, 29, all of Jellico, Tennessee, and Jonathan Nathan Thornton, 26, and Heather Nicole Bowlin, 29, both of Williamsburg, charging them with receiving stolen property under $10,000.

In addition, Fitzpatrick was also charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot.

Ellison was also charged with giving an officer a false name, tampering with physical evidence and illegal possession of a legend drug.

Ellison was placed in a police cruiser and afterward a search of the rear section of the cruiser revealed needles and drugs, according to the release.

Overbey was also charged with second-degree fleeing or evading police on foot and resisting arrest.

The resisting arrest charge stemmed from Overbey’s refusal to comply with a deputy’s orders, according to the release.

In addition he was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Two witnesses told police, that Bowlin drove the Pontiac to the residence and that Ellison, Overbey and a fourth person, who wasn’t charged in connection with the case, Ryan Mounts, were passengers in the vehicle, according to an arrest citation.

Bowlin claimed that Mounts was the person driving the vehicle, but Bowlin was the person, who gave police the keys to the car and her property was located inside it, according to her arrest citation.

According to arrest citations, Fitzpatrick allegedly drove the Civic to the residence with Thornton as a passenger.

All five pleaded not guilty to their Feb. 21 charges during their arraignments Thursday afternoon before District Judge Fred White.

White scheduled a Feb. 27 preliminary hearing in their cases, and set a $7,500 fully secured bond for Bowlin, Fitzpatrick and Thornton.

White set a $10,000 fully secured bond for Overbey, and a $10,000 cash bond for Ellison.

A sixth person, Jamie Hoover, 28, of Williamsburg, was transported to the hospital on Feb. 21 for injuries sustained while jumping from the second story window. Because he required medical treatment, Hoover was cited for second-degree fleeing or evading police and public intoxication, according to the release.

Hoover allegedly admitted to shooting up drugs just before police arrived, according to his arrest citation.

According to an arrest citation, Overbey was the other suspect, who jumped from the second story window, and when police caught up to him he would not comply with officers commands and was Tasered.

K-9 Deputy Hensley is continuing the investigation.