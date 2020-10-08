Two in custody after W’burg bank robbery, subsequent police chase











Two people are in custody following a bank robbery in Williamsburg Thursday morning, and a subsequent police pursuit that ended when the suspect’s vehicle wrecked and overturned on its top in southern Laurel County.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that the robbery occurred about 9:30 a.m. at the Community Trust Bank branch, which is adjacent to Cumberland Regional Mall.

“The perpetrator came in wearing a mask and did not brandish a handgun, but showed a note demanding money,” Bird said.

About 15 minutes after the robbery, Kentucky State Police got into a pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle on Bee Creek Road.

“The pursuit carried over to Highway 1193 in Keavy where the vehicle was wrecked out,” Bird said.

Police have both a male and female suspect in custody.

“They transported the male to the hospital in London due to the wreck,” Bird added.

The FBI is currently on scene at the crash site.

Williamsburg police are investigating the bank robbery.

“The FBI is probably going to place federal charges on them pretty quickly,” Bird explained. “It is my understanding both of them are suspects in a Community Trust Bank robbery in Pineville that I think occurred within the last couple of weeks.”

Authorities aren’t sure yet which suspect went into Community Trust Bank in Williamsburg, but Bird said he believes that a female was the person, who went into the bank during the Pineville robbery.

Along with money Thursday, the teller inserted a dye pack, which is designed to explode once it reaches a certain distance away from the bank marking stolen bills making the bills harder for criminals to use.

Bird said that police don’t know how much money the suspects got away with yet.

“The officers are still at the bank. They haven’t been given an amount at this point,” Bird said about 10:30 a.m.

Stay tuned to thenewsjournal.net for updates on this story.