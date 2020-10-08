Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Two in custody after W’burg bank robbery, subsequent police chase

Posted On 08 Oct 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

Two people are in custody following a bank robbery in Williamsburg Thursday morning, and a subsequent police pursuit that ended when the suspect’s vehicle wrecked and overturned on its top in southern Laurel County.

Two suspects, who were allegedly involved in a Williamsburg bank robbery Thursday morning, are in custody following a police chase that ended when their vehicle crashed.

Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird said that the robbery occurred about 9:30 a.m. at the Community Trust Bank branch, which is adjacent to Cumberland Regional Mall.

“The perpetrator came in wearing a mask and did not brandish a handgun, but showed a note demanding money,” Bird said.

About 15 minutes after the robbery, Kentucky State Police got into a pursuit of the suspect’s vehicle on Bee Creek Road.

“The pursuit carried over to Highway 1193 in Keavy where the vehicle was wrecked out,” Bird said.

Police have both a male and female suspect in custody.

“They transported the male to the hospital in London due to the wreck,” Bird added.

The FBI is currently on scene at the crash site.

Williamsburg police are investigating the bank robbery.

“The FBI is probably going to place federal charges on them pretty quickly,” Bird explained. “It is my understanding both of them are suspects in a Community Trust Bank robbery in Pineville that I think occurred within the last couple of weeks.”

Authorities aren’t sure yet which suspect went into Community Trust Bank in Williamsburg, but Bird said he believes that a female was the person, who went into the bank during the Pineville robbery.

Along with money Thursday, the teller inserted a dye pack, which is designed to explode once it reaches a certain distance away from the bank marking stolen bills making the bills harder for criminals to use.

Bird said that police don’t know how much money the suspects got away with yet.

“The officers are still at the bank. They haven’t been given an amount at this point,” Bird said about 10:30 a.m.

Stay tuned to thenewsjournal.net for updates on this story.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Trespassing complaint leads to drug bust for Williamsburg Police Saturday

Posted On 05 Oct 2020
, By
0

Laurel deputies, Williamsburg Police seize marijuana, meth, cash Tuesday

Posted On 03 Sep 2020
, By
0

Teens charged with leading police on two-county high speed chase

Posted On 19 Aug 2020
, By
0

Leaking 30-gallon container blamed for Thursday tractor trailer chemical leak in Williamsburg

Posted On 07 Aug 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal