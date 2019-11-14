Two-hour ‘Survivor’ features merging of the tribes, two tribal councils











The merging of the tribes on CBS, “Survivor: Island of the Idols” marks a pivotal time in the game as old alliances are tested and new alliances are forged.

When the smoke cleared at the end of Wednesday night’s two-hour episode, Whitley County’s Elaine Stott was still standing among the 11 remaining contestants.

The show opened with Lairo returning to camp after a contentious tribal council that saw Jack sent home despite Dean receiving the most votes.

The tribe members attempt to get to the bottom of the votes that saw Jack blindsided.

The next day saw Lairo tribe members scatter across the area in search of any hidden immunity idols, with Kellee finding one.

Also found is an note announcing the merging of the tribes.

When the 13 remaining contestants come together, there are seven original Vokai members and six original Lairo, of which Elaine is one.

The contestants celebrate the milestone with a huge feast.

Five of the women, voice concerns about Dan for what they call inappropriate touching.

During one of the confessionals featuring Kellee, a producers says from off camera that if there is an issue, to come to him and he will put a stop to it.

The contestants then join host Jeff Probst for the first individual immunity challenge.

Each contestant must hold up a table on which rest three balls. When a contestant lowers the table, it locks in that lower position, and a ball may roll off. When a contestant loses all three balls, he/she is eliminated.

Elaine is the fifth person eliminated, and after 25 minutes the competition is down to Jamal and Aaron.

Jamal drops his table all at once, giving immunity to Aaron.

Back at camp, discussions continue with Elaine and others agreeing that Kellee is the target.

However, the women who had previously complained about Dan, along with Janet, spread the word that he is the one that will be voted out.

At tribal council, Kellee elects not to play either of her two immunity idols. It could go either way as votes alternate between her and Dan. However, Kellee receives seven votes, eliminating her and her immunity idols from the game.

“Oh, my God!” is all she can say when Probst announces the result.

“I am my own worst enemy,” she says in the confessional.

Back at camp, Janet announces that she feels betrayed by the women who complained about Dan.

Dan apologizes to Missy and Elizabeth for making them feel uncomfortable.

Jamal and Karishma are walking along a trail talking strategy when they see a note hanging from a string.

Jamal grabs it first and announces that whatever the reward, he will share it with Karishama.

It is a trip to the Island of the Idols.

Upon arrival, Jamal is excited to meet Boston Rob and Sandra.

Along with the note that he had won a trip to Island of the Idols, is a second sealed note that said he was not to open it until he reached the island.

Boston Rob instructs Jamal to open and read that note.

“The minute you grabbed this note, you lost your vote,” the sealed note reads, as Boston Rob explains to Jamal he is getting a lesson that there is no such thing as a free lunch, and also a lesson in sabotage.

He is given a blank parchment and a pencil with which he creates a fake legacy advantage.

Upon returning to camp, he gives the fake advantage to Dean, explaining that it was plastered on a wooden board and he had to write it down.

Dean and several others discuss it after Jamal walks off and decide Jamal is trying to play Dean for whatever reason.

Dean confesses that it has put a target on his back because others may think he has an advantage.

“Jamal is a threat and has to go,” Aaron confesses.

The contestants meet up with Probst for the next immunity challenge. Each contestant grabs hold of a handle connected to a rope and leans out over the water. At regular intervals, Probst turns a wheel that lowers them further over the water, putting more pressure upon them.

The last man and the last woman remaining will each receive immunity.

Elaine is the second woman to drop out.

At the 20 minute mark, Noura, Elizabeth and Missy remain for the women, while Tommy and Aaron are the last men.

Tommy is the next to go out, meaning Aaron wins immunity a second time.

Elizabeth and Missy battle it out to see which woman will win immunity with Missy taking the prize.

As the tribe prepares for the council, Jamal confesses that he feels he is in danger.

At the tribal council, Janet elects to play the immunity idol she found, which appears to be a good move as she racks up two quick votes.

Kirishma and Jamal garner all the additional votes.

With five votes, Jamal is the next person eliminated, joining Jack and Kellee on the jury that will select the eventual winner.

In scenes from next week, it is announced that two more people will be eliminated.