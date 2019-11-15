Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Two Corbin residents, Keavy man named in organized crime indictment

Posted On 15 Nov 2019
Two Corbin residents and a Keavy man are among the five people named in an indictment alleging that they engaged in organized crime and trafficked in alcoholic beverages in a dry territory over a two-year period.

Harold E. Mayton, 71, and Jessica Danielle Sumner, 30, both of Corbin, along with Joshua D. Malone, 33, of Keavy were indicted Friday in Laurel County.

According to the indictment, the trio, along with Orla Lee Smith, Jr., 55, of London and Jigneshkumar Patel, 34, whose address was not provided, profited from the illegal transportation and sale of alcoholic beverages in a dry county between Jan. 23, 2017 and Feb. 14, 2019. The indictment alleges that the individuals knowingly sold, bartered, kept or transported for sale or barter said beverages.

The indictment was returned following a joint investigation by the Kentucky Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Kentucky State Police and London Police Department.

The individuals failed to appear in Laurel Circuit Court for the return of indictments. As a result, Judge Michael O. Caperton issued bench warrants for each defendant, setting bond for each at $1,000 cash.

Caperton set the case for a status hearing on Dec. 12.

