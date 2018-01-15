Two Corbin residents among the six individuals charged with trafficking crystal meth













Two Corbin residents were among the six individuals arrested Friday afternoon after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies discovered nearly two ounces of crystal methamphetamine and assorted drug paraphernalia at a Keavy area residence.

Deputies arrested, 58-year-old Michael N. Proffitt and 31-year-old Jennifer Marie Baltovich, both of Corbin, after deputies located 55 grams of crystal methamphetamine at a residence on Paris Karr Road.

“We had numerous complaints about drug activity at the residence,” said Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, when asked what had led deputies to the residence.

Acciardo said deputies, led by Detectives James Sizemore, Jason Back and Chris Edwards, initially went to the residence to speak with the individuals, finding drugs and paraphernalia in plain view including a glass pipe and needle.

“Following that, deputies obtained a search warrant,” Acciardo said noting the deputies recovered the crystal methamphetamine, scales, and assorted prescription pills.

The individuals arrested and the charges they face include:

Michael N. Proffitt, 58, of Corbin, is charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. Additionally charged with conspiracy to traffick in a controlled substance 1st offense(a Class C Felony)

Jennifer Marie Baltovich, 31, of Corbin, is charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. Additionally charged with conspiracy to traffick in a controlled substance 1st offense(a Class C Felony)

Tommy E. Lemaster, 29, of Fairmount, Georgia, is charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, the subject was charged on a Knox County bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of assault – 4th degree. Additionally charged with conspiracy to traffick in a controlled substance 1st offense(a Class C Felony)

Mark W. Davidson, 53, of East Bernstadt, is charged with trafficking in a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court – accident involved – regarding a charge of driving on DUI suspended license – first offense. Additionally charged with conspiracy to traffick in a controlled substance 1st offense(a Class C Felony)

Allyson J. Martin, 34, of London, is charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine. In addition, the subject was charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition, the subject was charged on a second Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense. Additionally charged with conspiracy to traffick in a controlled substance 1st offense(a Class C Felony)

Shannon J. Harrison, 30, Cambridge, Indiana is charged with possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies Brandon Broughton, Brad Mink and Bryon Lawson assisted at the scene.

The individuals were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

Each of the defendants is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Laurel District Court.

Sheriff John Root stated the drug investigations will be continuing.