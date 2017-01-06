By Dean Manning

With snow covering the roads and the temperature hovering near 20 degrees, Laurel County law enforcement spread out across the county just before 7 a.m. Friday in an effort to serve arrest warrant on 34 individuals wanted on drug trafficking and/or possession charges.

According to Sheriff John Root, the warrants were secured based on three-month undercover investigations led by Detectives Jason Back and James Sizemore into the sale of crystal methamphetamine and prescription pills.

When the effort dubbed “Operation Fresh Start” was complete, law enforcement had arrested 17 of the individuals, including two Corbin residents.

Forty-nine-year-old Bricky Mitchell was charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking controlled substances.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said controlled buys of Hydrocodone, morphine and crystal meth were allegedly made from Mitchell.

Fifty-one-year-old Mark Mullins was charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.

Acciardo said controlled buys of hydrocodone were allegedly made from Mullins.

Four teams of officers headed by Root and comprised of Laurel Sheriff’s detectives, deputies and bailiffs, court security officers, the Special Response Unit led by Major Rodney VanZant, Deputy Daniel Grigsby and his K-9 “Edge, Laurel County Detention officers and Kentucky Probation and Parole officers participated.

Root said when he first ran for sheriff, he promised he would wage war on drug dealers across Laurel County.

Other individuals arrested in the roundup included:

Jeffery Elliot, 47, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – crystal meth, and persistent felony offender

Christopher Neeley, 33, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Hydrocodone

Merinda Robinson, 37, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – crystal meth

Charles Provence, 43, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Oxycodone

Steven Brownlee, 32, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – Hydrocodone

Gerald Asher, 47, of London, charged first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – morphine

Nicole Blevins, 39, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – crystal meth

Constance Vanover, 59, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense – Hydrocodone

Boyd Simpson, 49, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – methamphetamine, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon

Susie Scalf, 42, of London, charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Michael Lundy, 43, of London, charged with conspiracy to traffic in a controlled substance – methamphetamine

Jason Sevier, 37, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – crystal meth, and persistent felony offender

Russell Morgan, 34, of London, charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense – crystal meth

Ricky Bowling, 58, of London, charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense – crystal meth and Oxycodone

Michelle Savage, 43, of London, charged with two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance – second offense – crystal meth and Oxycodone

The investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.