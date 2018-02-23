Two Corbin Elementary students facing charges over school threats













Two Corbin Elementary School students are facing terroristic threatening charges after making threatening comments during school Friday morning.

“It was nothing specific,” said Superintendent Dave Cox, explaining that another student overheard the comment and told a teacher.

The incident was referred to Corbin School Resource Officer Mike Bisschop and the Court Designated worker. After consulting with Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons, it was determined that charges should be filed.

Cox said the incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. and that a notification was sent out to parents just after 11 a.m.

“There was never a lockdown or anything,” Cox said.

“There was never any imminent danger,” he added, noting that classes continued as scheduled.

Corbin Elementary houses third and fourth grades in the Corbin Independent Schools.

Students are typically eight and nine years old.