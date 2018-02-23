Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Two Corbin Elementary students facing charges over school threats

Posted On 23 Feb 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

Two Corbin Elementary School students are facing terroristic threatening charges after making threatening comments during school Friday morning.

“It was nothing specific,” said Superintendent Dave Cox, explaining that another student overheard the comment and told a teacher.

The incident was referred to Corbin School Resource Officer Mike Bisschop and the Court Designated worker. After consulting with Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons, it was determined that charges should be filed.

Cox said the incident occurred at approximately 10:50 a.m. and that a notification was sent out to parents just after 11 a.m.

“There was never a lockdown or anything,” Cox said.

“There was never any imminent danger,” he added, noting that classes continued as scheduled.

Corbin Elementary houses third and fourth grades in the Corbin Independent Schools.

Students are typically eight and nine years old.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

School safety fundraising effort for Corbin schools exceeds $40,000

Posted On 23 Feb 2018
, By
0

Corbin woman among three arrested in connection with threats to Knox County Schools

Posted On 19 Feb 2018
, By
0

Copeland and Romines Law Office pledges money toward purchase of metal detectors for Corbin schools

Posted On 16 Feb 2018
, By
0

Man faces kidnapping, threatening charges

Posted On 27 Dec 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal