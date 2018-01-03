Two more candidates file to run for office in Whitley County













There is now one additional contested race on Whitley County election ballots in 2018.

Since Dec. 20, two more people have filed with the Whitley County Clerk’s Office to run for elected office in Whitley County.

Corbin Mayor Willard McBurney has filed to run for re-election and faces opposition from Shannon T. Hall.

In addition, Corbin City Commissioner Ed Tye has filed to run for re-election and is the first candidate to officially enter that race.

So far there are seven contested races on the ballot in 2018.

Currently, the May Republican Primary ballot includes the following candidates in the following races.

Whitley Circuit Court Clerk – incumbent Gary Barton.

Whitley County Attorney – incumbent Bob Hammons.

Whitley County Clerk – incumbent Kay Schwartz.

Whitley County Sheriff – incumbent Colan Harrell.

Whitley County Jailer – incumbent Brian Lawson and Curtis Surgener.

34 th Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney – Ronnie Bowling and Graham Trimble.

Whitley County Coroner – incumbent J. Andy Croley.

Property Valuation Administrator – incumbent Ronnie Moses.

Whitley County Judge-Executive – incumbent Pat White Jr.

First-District Magistrate – incumbent Scotty Harrison and Gary Brock.

Second-District Magistrate – incumbent Lon “Chuck” Head and Edmondo O. “Mondo” Cima.

Third-District Magistrate – incumbent Michael Jarboe and Ted M. Barrineau.

Fourth-District Magistrate – incumbent Robert “Robbie” Brown.

First-District Constable – incumbent Lonnie Foley.

Second-District Constable – incumbent Ron “Bubba” Bowling.

Third-District Constable – incumbent Dorman Patrick Jr.

Fourth-District Constable – incumbent Andy Moses.

The November General Election currently shapes up as follows with these non-partisan races.

Williamsburg Mayor – incumbent Roddy Harrison and Dr. Bernard Moses.

Williamsburg City Council (six seats) – incumbents Laurel Jeffries West Mary Ann Stanfill, Loren Connell, Patty Faulkner, Richard Foley and Erica Broome Harris.

Corbin Mayor – incumbent Willard McBurney and Shannon T. Hall.

Corbin City Commission (four seats) – incumbent Ed Tye.

34 th Judicial Circuit Division One District Judge – incumbent Cathy E. Prewitt.

34 th Judicial Circuit Division Two District Judge – incumbent Fred F. White.

Third-District Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court (includes 27 counties) – Dan Ballou.

There is no primary election in these non-partisan races unless three or more candidates file for mayor, the Kentucky Supreme Court seat, or district judge or 13 people or more candidates file for Williamsburg City Council.

So far, there have been no candidate filings for 82nd District Representative, Whitley County Surveyor or Corbin City Commission.

The filing deadline for all these positions is Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.