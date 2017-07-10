By Dean Manning

Two area men are facing prostitution, unlawful imprisonment and other charges after they allegedly lured two females to a residence with an offer of drugs and money in exchange for sex and then refused to let them leave Monday morning.

Corbin Police officers arrested 31-year-old Brandon Gambrel of Gray and 66-year-old Edward Cox of Corbin following an investigation into a complaint from an unidentified male that his sister was at a residence on East Woodland Acres off of Fifth Street Road and was being held against her will.

Lt. Glenn Taylor, Jr., along with officers Ken Proffitt and Lonnie Sawyers responded to the scene about 3:15 a.m. and attempted to make contact with the resident, later identified as Cox.

Taylor stated that upon entering the residence, officers found the females, one of whom was 16 years of age inside with Cox and another male, later identified as Gambrel.

“Sitting on the table were four shot glasses and a bottle of liquor,” Proffitt wrote in Gambrel’s arrest citation.

Taylor added that when officers asked about why the men did not open the door, they stated that there were people outside and they were afraid.

When questioned about the offer to the females of sex in exchange for money and drugs, Taylor stated that Cox and Gambrel denied the allegations.

“Female had text messages that she showed officers that one of the male subjects sent her offering money and drugs for sex with both of them,” Taylor stated.

Proffitt added in Gambrel’s citation that once the females arrived at the residence, the teen told Gambrel how old she was but that did not dissuade him.

Cox and Gambrel were each charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment, prostitution and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor and lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Cox and Gambrel are each scheduled to be arraigned via video Tuesday in Whitley District Court.

No bond has been set in the case.