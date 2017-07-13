By Mark White

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies and Williamsburg police recovered two firearms and two marijuana plants while responding to a mental health petition Tuesday evening.

About 9 p.m., Deputy Jonas Saunders responded to a mental health petition at a residence on Luther Collins Road.

When he approached the residence, one man fled the residence on foot.

Williamsburg Police Department K-9 Officer Brandon Prewitt and Chief Wayne Bird assisted in the search for the man, but he was not located.

Deputy Johnny Miller also responded to the residence and located two marijuana plants growing behind the residence, according to a sheriff’s department release.

Police recovered a black semi-automatic 9 mm High Point pistol in the area where the man fled, according to an arrest citation.

Records indicate that the pistol was reported stolen out of Campbell County, Tennessee.

When police searched the home, they discovered a sawed off shotgun, which Robert A. Cole, 49, of Whitley City, stated was his, according to the release.

The .12 gauge New England Firearms shotgun was allegedly found in Cole’s belongings in addition to several rounds matching the same rounds located in the pistol, according to Cole’s arrest citation.

Tricia Corley, 42, was believed to be under the influence while in custody of two minor grandchildren in the residence, according to the release and her arrest citation.

Croley allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and failed field sobriety tests, according to her arrest citation.

Saunders charged Cole with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.

Miller charged Croley with endangering the welfare of a minor, cultivating marijuana and public intoxication controlled substance excludes alcohol.

Both were lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.

Cole is being held in jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bond.

Croley was released from jail on a $750 surety bond about 11:59 a.m. Wednesday, according to the detention center’s website.

Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Special Agent Todd Tremaine was consulted in connection with Cole’s case, according to Cole’s arrest citation.

Deputy Brian Hensley also assisted with the investigation.