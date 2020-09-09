Two airlifted following wreck near Ky. 26 tunnel Tuesday











Two people were airlifted following a single vehicle wreck on Ky. 26 Tuesday afternoon near the railroad underpass.

The Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling northbound when it went off the roadway and into a creek just south of the tunnel just after 4 p.m.

Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters were called to the scene to assist Whitley EMS while Oak Grove and Corbin firefighters established a landing zone at the intersection of Ky. 6 and Ky. 3606.

Two other patients were taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin.

The names of the individuals were not available as of press time Tuesday.

The roadway was closed to traffic until 5:05 p.m.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the crash.