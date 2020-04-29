Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Two airlifted following Monday motorcycle crash on I-75

Posted On 29 Apr 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , , ,

Two people were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a motorcycle wreck on Interstate 75 south of Williamsburg Monday night.

Whitley County Sheriff’s deputy Joe Prewitt said the single-vehicle wreck occurred at approximately 10 p.m. near the nine-mile marker, closing the interstate for approximately one-and-a-half hours.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Whitley County Farmers Market season begins Tuesday in Corbin

Posted On 27 Apr 2020
, By
0

Pothole repair operations start Tuesday, April 28, on a portion of I-75 in Whitley County

Posted On 27 Apr 2020
, By
0

Whitley, Knox, McCreary and Bell counties included in President Trump’s federal disaster declaration

Posted On 24 Apr 2020
, By
0

Williamsburg man charged with second-degree assault

Posted On 23 Apr 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal