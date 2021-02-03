Previous Story
Two accused of hiding drugs inside a body cavity during separate incidents
Posted On 03 Feb 2021
Comment: 0
A Williamsburg woman and a Rockholds man are both accused of allegedly hiding drugs inside a body cavity during unconnected vehicle traffic stops by two different law enforcement agencies over a two-day period, according to court documents.
Both were passengers in their respective vehicles when the traffic stops took place, according to arrest citations.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us