









Twila “Sue” Partin, age 74, of Corbin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday October 3, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in London.

Born in Faber, Kentucky a daughter of the late Glen Benjamin Smith and Lula Mae Mitchell Smith. Sue loved spending time with her family and friends, and loved being outside and enjoying the scenery and wildlife. She retired from SEKRI after 24 years as a payroll clerk. Sue attended Hope Community Church in Corbin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Wilburn Glen Smith.

Sue was a devoted wife to her husband of 55 years, Jay Abraham Partin. Loving mother to Tracy Lynette Baker and her husband Richard; and Timothy Jay Partin and his wife Renee; sister to Ernie Smith and Nola Kemper; sister-in-law of Wilma Smith, Ben Partin, and Mary June Frye; and she is survived by many more loving friends and family who loved her and will miss her dearly.

Visitation for Sue Partin will be held from 6 pm until 8 pm on Thursday, October 7, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home, where her funeral service will be held at 1 pm on Friday, October 8th, with Rev. Delmon Sizemore and Rev. Travis Baker officiating.

Burial will follow in the Smith Cemetery in Faber, Kentucky.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com.

Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.