Twelve local tennis players qualify for state tournament











Twelve local tennis players have earned the right to compete in the state tennis tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 13th region tournament.

In girls’ singles competition, Lindsay Jones, of Corbin, and Victoria Johnson, of Whitley County, qualified.

Jones and Johnson will face off at 7:30 p.m. on Friday for a spot in the girls’ regional finals.

In girls’ doubles, the teams of Rachel Morton and Katie Morton, of Corbin, and Hannah Jones and Nancy Jane Jackson, of Corbin, have qualified.

In boys’ singles competition, Nate Hill and Camden Harris, both of Corbin, have qualified.

In boys’ doubles, the teams of Quinn Maguet and Dylan Koen, of Corbin, and Leighton Cornett and Daniel Byrley, of Corbin, have qualified.

The semi-finals will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Whitley County High School. The boys will play at 6 p.m. with the girls taking to the courts at 7:30. The finals are scheduled for Saturday.

The state tournament will begin on June 2 at the University of the Kentucky’s Boone/Downing Tennis Complex in Lexington.