Tuesday Night Highlights – January 23, 2018













A pair of boys 50th District showdowns highlighted the high school basketball action in our area Tuesday night, with the Corbin Redhounds traveling to face the South Laurel Cardinals and the Whitley County Colonels making the short trip across town to play against the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets.

The Redhounds were without Andrew Taylor and Cameron Maguet for the second game in a row Tuesday, as both players are currently serving a suspension for a violation of team rules.

Their absences were definitely felt, with South dominating much of the contest en route to a 65-52 victory. With the loss, Corbin falls to 14-4 on the year, 2-1 in district play.

The Hounds’ next district matchup will take place on Tuesday, January 30, at Williamsburg High School. They will host defending 13th Region champions Harlan County this Friday, January 26, at Gilliam Gymnasium with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

As for Williamsburg, they were able to bounce back from a 77-61 loss to Jackson County this past weekend and pick up a huge win over visiting Whitley County Tuesday night by the final score of 56-47.

The win improves the Yellow Jackets to 9-11 on the year, 1-2 in district play. They will now receive a few days to prepare for their next district matchup, which will take place this Friday evening when they welcome in the South Laurel Cardinals, who currently sit at 15-3, 4-1 after their victory over Corbin.

The Colonels’ disappointing loss to Williamsburg Tuesday was their fourth loss in a row, dropping them to 6-15 overall, and keeping them winless against district competition with an 0-3 record.

The team will now attempt to regroup and get back on track with a tough road game against the Clay County Tigers scheduled for this Friday evening.

In girls basketball action Tuesday, the Corbin Lady Hounds regrouped after a brutal 40-point loss to visiting Lincoln County Monday to secure their seventh victory of the season – a 44-39 win on the road at Pineville High School.

The Corbin girls will get the next few days off before welcoming in the Bell County Lady Cats this Saturday, January 27, with a start time scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Bell County will come to Corbin this Saturday with a record of 12-8 after they were able to pick up a 56-43 win over the visiting Lynn Camp Lady Cats Tuesday.

With the loss, Lynn Camp falls to 8-9 on the year ahead of another road game Thursday against 51st District rivals Barbourville. Tipoff for that contest is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.