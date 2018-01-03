Tuesday Night Highlights: High School Basketball Results for Jan 2, 2018













Five of the News Journal’s eight coverage area teams were in action Tuesday. Here are the results from those contests…

The Corbin Redhounds were able to bounce back after a tough loss to Knox Central in the finals of the Cumberland Falls Invitational Tournament this past weekend, going on the road and defeating the Clay County Tigers 64-61. The win puts the Hounds at 9-3 on the season ahead of a 50th District matchup with visiting Williamsburg this Friday evening at 6:00 p.m.



The Corbin girls were also in action Tuesday, picking up their third victory of the season with a 50-36 win over visiting Wayne County. The Lady Hounds, now 3-10 on the year, will also play Williamsburg Friday immediately following the conclusion of the boys game at Corbin High School’s Gilliam Gymnasium.

And speaking of the Yellow Jackets, both the Williamsburg boys and girls teams were involved in a 50th District double header Tuesday at South Laurel High School in London. It was a tough night for both squads, with the boys falling 67-42, and the girls being defeated 60-34. The Yellow Jackets will come into their game against Corbin Friday with an overall record of 6-6, while the Lady Jackets will come in at 9-5.

Finally, the Whitley County Colonels traveled to Jackson County Tuesday. They took the Generals to overtime, but would ultimately fall by the final score of 65-59. The Colonels, now 5-9 on the year, will be on the road again Friday when they travel to play against Wayne County.

The Lynn Camp Wildcats and Lady Cats were originally scheduled to host 51st District opponents Knox Central in a boys-girls double header Tuesday, but those contests are being rescheduled for a later date. The Whitley County Lady Colonels had the night off.