Tuesday Night Highlights: High School Basketball Results for Dec 12, 2017

Four coverage area teams were in action Tuesday night, but only one walked away victorious…

The Corbin Redhounds improved to 4-1 on the year with a hard fought win over visiting South Laurel in a showdown between two heated 50th District rival teams. The Hounds held on to a slim two-point lead heading into the fourth quarter of the contest, but a scoring run gave them some breathing room and helped lift them to a 62-56 win.

After the game, Corbin Head Coach Tony Pietrowski said, “I’m not really happy with our overall execution tonight, but we executed enough down the stretch to get the win. It was kind of a weird environment in the locker room. We were excited that we won, but as a team and a coaching staff we all felt that there are a lot of things that we can do better. It’s encouraging to see out of the kids the understanding that there is another level that we have to go to.”

Next up for the Redhounds will be another home game this Thursday against Jackson County. Tipoff time is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. inside Corbin High School’s Gilliam Gymnasium.

Corbin 65, South Laurel 56

Corbin – 18 10 16 18 – 65 (Maguet 4, Sanders 11, Stewart 13, A. Taylor 29, M. Taylor 5)

S Laurel – 12 10 20 14 – 56 (Anders 13, Madden 4, Cromer 15, Ramey 20, Weaver 2, Smith 2)

Also in action Tuesday night were the Whitley County Colonels, who fell to 2-3 after a 68-53 loss to the visiting North Laurel Jaguars. Senior Corey Johnson was back in action for Whitley in this game after missing some time last week due to an ankle sprain. Johnson and the Colonels will try to get back in the win column Friday when they go on the road to play against undefeated Lynn Camp.

The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets also ended up on the losing end Tuesday, falling to 3-2 after a 63-43 loss to visiting Barbourville. The loss comes just days after the Jackets bested the Tigers 80-68 in the Lynn Camp Classic. Williamsburg will now try to regroup and bounce back in another home game against Pineville this Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

And finally, the Corbin Lady Hounds were disappointed once again Tuesday, falling to 0-5 after a 58-42 road loss to Madison Southern. The Corbin girls will try to secure their first win of the season when they travel to face Pulaski County on Thursday.