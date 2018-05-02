Tues/Wed Highlights: District High School Baseball and Softball Coverage













On Tuesday, May 1 the Corbin Redhounds defeated visiting South Laurel 11-5 to improve to 15-6 on the year, 5-0 in 50th District play.

Meanwhile, the Whitley County Colonels were able to defeat the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets at Briar Creek Park by the final score of 6-5 to improve their record to 15-7, 3-2. With the loss, the Jackets fall to 13-6, 2-3.

In 50th District softball action Tuesday, the Corbin Lady Hounds made a major statement by defeating visiting South Laurel 9-0. The win moves the Hounds to 8-5 overall, 4-2 against district competition.

Coverage area baseball teams are scheduled to wrap up regular season district play on Wednesday, with Corbin traveling to play South Laurel in London, and Williamsburg making the short trip over to Whitley County High School. This post will be updated with results from those games later this week.