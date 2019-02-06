Tues. Night Highlights: W’burg, Whitley Co split in regular season district finales













Regular season district play wrapped up for four coverage area basketball teams Tuesday when Whitley County squared off against crosstown rivals Williamsburg in a girls-boys double header at JB Mountjoy Gymnasium.

The girls game was ultra-competitive, with the visiting Lady Colonels pulling out the 59-51 win to improve to 9-17, 3-3 on the year and solidify the number two seed in the upcoming 50th District tournament at South Laurel High School. With the loss, the Lady Jackets fall to 13-12, 1-5 and will come into the district tourney as the number four seed.

Whitley Co 59, Williamsburg 51

Whitley – 16 10 10 23 – 59

W’burg – 11 12 20 8 – 51

WC – Anderson 13, Frazier 9, M Siler 11, Lawson 14, Shope 2, Smith 3, Lewis 3, Monhollen 2, D Siler 2

WB – Hall 20, Chapman 9, Williams 12, Caddell 1, Graham 9

In the late game Tuesday, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, going on to defeat the Colonels in convincing fashion, 70-51 to improve their season record to 14-11, 1-5. Meanwhile, Whitley falls to 13-12, 1-5 meaning a draw must take place to determine who will be the number three and number four seeds in the boys 50th District tournament.

Williamsburg 70, Whitley Co 51

W’burg – 21 19 17 13 – 70

Whitley – 7 14 10 20 – 51

WB – Brown 5, Rose 12, Hunter 24, Ponder 11, Powell 2, L Bray 13, J Bray 3

WC – Hollingsworth 8, T Lawson 6, D Lawson 2, Bowling 11, J Estes 4, G Estes 10, Downs 8, B Lawson 2

For an in-depth preview of the 2019 boys and girls 50th District championship tournaments, be sure to look for the special section inside next week’s print edition of the News Journal – Wednesday, February 13!