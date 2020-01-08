Tues. Night Highlights: January 7, 2020











Whitley County hosted a boys-girls double header against Corbin, while the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets went on the road to face Bell County…

In game one of the double header at Whitley County High School, the Corbin Lady Hounds improved to 8-3 on the year with a 72-69 overtime victory against the Lady Colonels. The Lady Hounds will travel to Bell County Thursday to play McCreary Central in round one of this year’s 2A sectional tournament (see this week’s print edition for more details).

With the loss Tuesday, Whitley County falls to 5-9 on the year. They will play another 50th District contest this Friday at South Laurel.

Corbin 72, Whitley Co 69: CHS – Medlin 10, Stidham 9, Scott 8, Sutton 6, B Stewart 12, S Stewart 27; WCHS – Lawson 8, Shope 25, Anderson 2, Lewis 3, Moses 9, Housely 9, Wilder 13

In the late game Tuesday, the Corbin Redhounds defeated Whitley 68-58, improving to 9-4 overall ahead of a home game against Red Bird Thursday evening. The Colonels, meanwhile, fall to 6-8 ahead of a home game Thursday against the Trail Blazers of Cumberland Homeschool Athletics.

Corbin 68, Whitley Co 58: CHS – Engle 3, Stewart 6, Hibbitts 15, Hicks 3, Byrley 14, Barnes 2, Wine 4, Taylor 16, Allen 6; WCHS – J Estes 10, G Estes 6, McNealy 5, Downs 8, Mills 3, Mahan 10, Keene 9, Fuson 7

Finally, the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are now 6-9 on the year and have lost seven of their last eight games after falling to the Bell County Bobcats Tuesday, 68-58. The Jackets will host this year’s 13th Region All “A” Classic beginning this Saturday afternoon, January 11. Much more information on the upcoming All “A” tourney can be found inside this week’s print edition of the News Journal.