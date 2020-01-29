Tues. Night Highlights: Jan. 28, 2020











Tuesday was a tough night for Corbin and Whitley County, but Williamsburg Yellow Jacket and South Laurel Cardinal fans were all smiles.

At Corbin High School, the Redhound boys fell behind early against South Laurel. They fought hard, but were never able to mount a comeback, going on to lose their fifth straight game, 66-41. The Hounds (11-9, 2-2) will now have a few days off before hosting the Mercer County Titans this Saturday afternoon, February 1, at 3:30 PM.

Corbin fell at Mercer County on January 17, 69-63, so they are hoping to return the favor this weekend. However, should they lose again in this rematch, it will be the most consecutive losses that a Redhound basketball team has recorded since head coach Tony Pietrowski took the program over back in the early 2000’s.

The Corbin Lady Hounds also struggled against South Laurel Tuesday, going on the road and falling to the Lady Cards in London, 80-45. The loss drops the team to 11-8, 2-2 ahead of a home game next Monday against the Lady Tigers of Barbourville High School. Tipoff time is set for 7:30 PM.

Williamsburg hosted their crosstown rivals from Whitley County Tuesday evening in a boys-girls double header. The Yellow Jacket boys got the win over the Colonels in game one, 81-65, followed by the Lady Jackets winning game two, 71-62.

With the win, the Yellow Jackets now stand at 11-10, 1-2 while Whitley drops to 9-12, 0-4. Meanwhile, the Lady Jackets improve to 14-6, 2-1 while the Lady Colonels fall to 8-14, 0-4. All teams will be back in action later this week, with both the Williamsburg boys and girls teams traveling to South Laurel on Friday, January 31. That same evening, the Whitley boys will host St. Joseph Altercrest out of Ohio inside Lawson Gymnasium at 7:30 PM. The Whitley girls are scheduled to host Estill County Saturday at 6:00 PM.

