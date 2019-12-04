Tues. Night Highlights: High School basketball results for Dec. 3, 2019











All but one coverage area team was in action on this first Tuesday night of the 2019-2020 high school basketball season.

The Williamsburg boys had no trouble against visiting Cumberland Homeschool, winning 86-33 to start the year out at 1-0.

A few miles down the road, the Lynn Camp Wildcats were also victorious in their season opener, winning 77-75 at Jellico, TN.

Back in Williamsburg, the Whitley County Colonels started their season off right, defeating visiting Model, 97-88.

Meanwhile, the Corbin Redhounds faced a tough test in their opener, going on the road and falling to Clay County, 91-74.

In girls basketball action, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets handled visiting Lynn Camp with ease Tuesday, winning 76-23. With the loss, the Lady Cats fall to 0-2 after a 57-52 loss at Middlesboro on Monday.

And finally, the Corbin Lady Hounds are 2-0 after traveling to Harlan Tuesday and coming away with a 69-53 win over the Lady Green Dragons. For details of the Corbin girls’ season opening victory against visiting Pineville on Monday, be sure to pick up the December 4 print edition of the News Journal!