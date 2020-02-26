Tues. Night Highlights: Feb. 25, 2020











We now know who will be playing for the 2020 50th District championship title later this week in the boys’ bracket…

In game one Tuesday evening at Whitley County High School, the host Colonels kept it closer than many expected them to against South Laurel. In the end, however, they fell to the Cardinals by the final score of 67-52. The loss ends Whitley’s season with an overall record of 12 wins, 19 losses.

In game two Tuesday, the Corbin Redhounds surprised many by dominating the Williamsburg Yellow Jackets, 90-50. This game was widely predicted to be very competitive based on earlier meetings between these two teams, but the Redhounds instead managed to jump out to an early lead, and they never look back en route to their 40-point win. With the loss, Williamsburg closes out their season with a 17-13 record.

Corbin (16-12) will play South Laurel (26-4) in the district finals this Friday, February 28, at 7:00 p.m. inside Lawson Gymnasium at WCHS. South Laurel will face Whitley County in the finals of the girls’ bracket on Thursday. Be sure to pick up the February 26 print edition for more details on how the Lady Colonels played their way into this year’s championship game.

