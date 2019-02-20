Tues. Night Highlights: District Basketball Tournament Coverage for Feb. 19, 2019













This year’s girls 50th District tournament kicked off at South Laurel High School in London Tuesday evening, while the Lynn Camp boys were in action at Pineville High School in round one of the 2019 51st District tourney.

At South Laurel, the Williamsburg Lady Jackets squared off against the host Lady Cardinals in game one. It was a tough night for the Jackets, who fell to the top seeded Cards for the third time this season, 70-30. The loss ends their season with a 15-14 overall record.

South Laurel 70, Williamsburg 30

S Laurel – 12 20 27 11 – 70

W’burg – 14 6 2 8 – 30

SL – Collett 16, Steele 19, Hall 10, Howard 13, Anders 5, Cox 3, Miller 4

WB – Hall 15, Chapman 4, Williams 4, Graham 3, Brown 2, Prewitt 2

In game two of the girls 50th District tournament, the Corbin Lady Hounds and the Whitley County Lady Colonels met one more time this season in a rubber match after each team was able to record one win over the other during the regular season. This third meeting would be contested on a neutral floor, and it certainly did not disappoint the many fans on hand to watch the action unfold.

After three quarters of intense play, the score was all knotted up at 35-35 heading into the fourth and final period. The back-and-forth action continued until about four minutes remained in regulation and the score was once again tied, this time at 44-44. Then Lady Colonel Jaycie Monhollen scored five points on a pair of buckets, followed by teammate Lindsey Shope adding three more points after a basket and a foul shot. Whitley’s Mikkah Siler was a perfect six-for-six from the free throw line in the closing minutes of the contest, leading to a thrilling 60-48 win.

The victory improves Whitley to 11-20 on the year, and qualifies them to compete in the upcoming 13th Region championship tournament at the Corbin Arena. However, they must first face South Laurel (24-7) in the finals of the 50th District tourney this Friday, February 22, at 7:00 p.m. Follow the News Journal’s various social media accounts (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) for more information on that game, as well as Thursday’s boys championship final between Corbin and South, as it becomes available.

As for the Lady Hounds, their disappointing loss Tuesday ends their 2018-19 campaign with an overall record of 14-15.

Whitley Co 60, Corbin 48

Whitley Co – 7 13 15 25 – 60

Corbin – 8 19 8 13 – 48

WC – Anderson 9, Frazier 13, 16 M Siler 16, Lawson 4, Shope 4, Monhollen 10

CHS – Steely 3, Robertson 22, Medlin 4, Scott 4, Stewart 11, Barnett 4

And finally, in 51st District tournament action Tuesday, the Lynn Camp Wildcats were defeated by Barbourville in round one, 51-42. That ends their season with a record of 15-14. The Lady Cats will attempt to qualify for this year’s district title game on Wednesday when they face the host Pineville Lady Mountain Lions at 7:30 p.m.