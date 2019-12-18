Tues. Night Highlights: December 17, 2019











The following are results for boys and girls high school basketball games played on the night of Tuesday, December 17….

The Corbin Redhounds traveled to London Tuesday to take on the South Laurel Cardinals in a 50th District rival showdown. The Hounds were not able to pick up what would’ve been their fifth win in a row, falling to the Cards by the final score of 74-61. With the loss, Corbin drops to 4-2 on the season ahead of a trip to Tennessee later this week to play in the Big H BBQ Bash.

The Whitley County Colonels were able to pick up their third win of the season Tuesday, defeating visiting Berea 64-58. The Colonels will also go on the road later this week to compete in Rowan County’s Kentucky Bank Challenge.

And finally, the Williamsburg boys and girls teams were in action in Jellico, TN Tuesday. The Lady Jackets won game one 67-17 to improve to 6-1 on the year, and the Yellow Jackets won game two 85-59 to improve to 5-2 overall. Both teams will be participating in holiday events later this week, with the Williamsburg girls traveling to Gatlinburg, TN for the 2019 Smoky Mountain Classic, and the boys making their way to McCreary County for this year’s Arby’s/KFC Classic at McCreay Central High School.

Photos courtesy of ASHLEY NORVELL