Tues. Night Highlights: Dec. 10, 2019











Some important games took place in boys and girls high school basketball Tuesday night.

The Corbin Redhounds traveled to Middlesboro, improving to 2-1 on the year with a 55-44 win over the Yellow Jackets. The victory was Tony Pietrowski’s 400th as head coach of the Hounds. Next up for Corbin will be a home game this Friday evening against 50th District rivals Williamsburg. Tipoff time is set for 6:00 p.m.

In other boys basketball action Tuesday, the Whitley County Colonels fell to visiting South Laurel 72-61, dropping them to 1-3 on the year. The Colonels will hope to break their current losing skid Thursday evening at Campbell County, TN.

Finally, in girls basketball Tuesday, the Corbin Lady Hounds made the short trip across town to take on the Lynn Camp Lady Cats. The Hounds had no problem, winning 62-20 to improve to 3-1 on the year. With the loss, Lynn Camp falls to 1-4.

The Corbin girls will host Williamsburg this Friday after the conclusion of the boys’ game. The Lady Cats will host Red Bird that same evening at 6:00 p.m.

For more high school basketball coverage from the past week, be sure to pick up the December 11, 2019 print edition of the News Journal!