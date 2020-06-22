









Mr. Truman Edward Cordell, Sr., age 82, of Newcomb, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at his home. He was born December 14, 1937 in Jellico Creek, Kentucky.

Truman was preceded in death by his father, William Bigie Cordell; mother, Laura Hicks Cordell; brother, Cecil Roosevelt Cordell; and sisters, Vicki Stoder and Flossie Singleton.

He is survived by his wife, Ivalene Cordell; sons, Truman Edward Cordell, Jr. and Patrick Wayne Cordell and wife Krystal; daugther, Lisa Marie Frank; step-children, Norma Lamb and husband Rodney and Billy Smith and Tammy; grandchildren, Nicki, Melissa, Tiffany, Jeremy, Amber, Ashley, Phillip, Taylor, Destiny, Justin, and Ayden; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Reba Orr, Lola Douglas and husband Mitt, and Wanda Faye Cordell; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, June 20, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lester Cox officiating. Burial was in the Fox Cemetery, Newcomb, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.