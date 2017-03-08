By Dean Manning

Ky. 312 in Keavy was shut down for several hours Tuesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer loaded with processed chicken dropped off the roadway and overturned.

Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officer Steve Douglas, public affairs officer at Region Four in Laurel County, said the truck driven by 39-year-old James Leroy Lamee of Mount Pleasant, Michigan, was travelling west about 1 p.m. when the wreck occurred.

Douglas said Lamee told vehicle enforcement that he was overweight and behind on his log book so he was attempting to bypass the scales on Interstate 75.

The truck was loaded with approximately 40,000 pounds of chicken.

Bolton’s Towing brought its heavy-duty tow truck in an attempt to get the truck back on its wheels.

However, when an attempt was made to right the truck without removing the load, the truck started breaking apart.

As a result, the truck had to be unloaded before it could be righted.

No one was injured in the crash. Lamee was wearing his seatbelt.

Douglas said neither drugs nor alcohol were a factor in the crash.

Douglas said Lamee was cited for numerous commercial vehicle violations.