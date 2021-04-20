









Troy Steve Meadors, age 49, of Lloyd Meadors Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home. Troy was born on December 18, 1971 in Corbin, Kentucky to the late Elzie Meadors and Flora Ann Anderson. In addition to his father, Elzie, he was also preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Elvin Meadors. Troy attended Sanders Creek Church of God.

He is survived by his wife of over nine years, Melinda (Thomas) Meadors of Williamsburg; two children, Sadie Grace Meadors and Mia Nicole Meadors of Williamsburg; mother, Flora Ann (Anderson) Patterson (Randall) of Williamsburg; three sisters, Patricia Rose of Williamsburg, Brenda Brown (Jesse) of Corbin and Shannon Patterson of London; two brothers, Johnathan Meadors of Corbin and Randall Patterson (Sarah) of Williamsburg; special aunt, Alice Meadors of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 9:00 P.M. on Wednesday, April 21, at Sanders Creek Church of God.

The funeral service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, April 22, at Sanders Creek Church of God. Following the service, he will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery.

