









Mr. Troy L. Cox, age 76, of Eagan, Tennessee, passed away Friday, October 23, 2020, at the Parkwest Medical Center in Knoxville. He was born July 3, 1944 in Eagan.

Troy was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Osborne Cox; sons, Paul Wayne Cox and Benjamin “Ben” Lee Cox; great-grandbaby, Hope Hughes; parents, Jess and Edna Herron Cox; and brother, Bobby Grady Cox.

He is survived by his son, Tommy Cox and wife Connie; grandchildren, Heather Hughes and husband Matthew, Jessica Partin and husband Jeret, Benjamin Paul Cox and wife Bridgett, Steven Tyler Cox, and Stacy Cox; great-grandchildren, Grace Hughes, Emily Hughes, Abigail Partin, Elijah Cox, and Abah Pittman; daughter-in-law, Sheila Fox Cox; his two horses, Sam and Bill; a dog named Trixie that he loved dearly; as well as a host of friends and family to mourn his passing.

The family will receive friends from 6 – 8 p.m. on Monday, October 26, at the Harp Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral will begin at 8:00 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Wade Walls and Bro. Larry Marlow officiating. Burial will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, in the Cox Family Cemetery (Eagan, Tennessee).

Masks are required and social distancing strongly encouraged.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.