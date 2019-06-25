









Troy Gene Carr, 33, of Watts Creek Road, Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the UK Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was born on June 3, 1986 in Jellico, TN to John Everett Carr and Linda (Perkins) Carr.

He is survived by his father, Johnny Carr (Christy) of Gray, KY; mother, Linda Rose Carr of Williamsburg; fiancée, Nikita Moffett; son, Kade Carr; daughter, Kynzlee Carr; step-daughter, Kilah Marlow of Pioneer, TN; grandfather, Roy Carr (Sue) of Williamsburg; two brothers, John Everett Carr, Jr. and Donnie James Carr, both of Williamsburg; many uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 26, at the Croley Funeral Home with the Rev. Brian West officiating.

Following the service he will be laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com.