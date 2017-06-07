By Mark White

In late December, a now former Corbin man, who spent about 570 days either incarcerated in the Whitley County Detention Center or on home incarceration for charges that were later mostly dismissed, filed suit in federal court against several of the prosecutors, police officers and others involved in his cases.

Now all but two of those entities have been dismissed as defendants in the case.

Tristan James Hall filed suit on Dec. 28, 2016 in U.S. District Court against the City of Williamsburg, Police Chief Wayne Bird, Whitley County Commonwealth’s Attorney Allen Trimble, Whitley County Attorney Bob Hammons, Laurel County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jackie Steele, who served as a special prosecutor in some of Hall’s cases, former Kentucky State Police Detective Richie Baxter, USAA Casualty Insurance Company, USAA General Indemnity Company, Veracity Research Company and James Potter Wilder Jr.