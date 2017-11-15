Tristan Hall turns self in at jail, released on $10,000 cash bond Monday

A local man, who previously had charges related to criminal solicitation to commit murder, making a fraudulent insurance claim and intimidating a participant in the legal process all dismissed, and who unsuccessfully tried to sue the prosecutors and several others involved in his cases, has surrendered to authorities and been released on bond in connection with an indictment that was returned against him last week.

A Whitley County Grand Jury returned an indictment on Nov. 6 against Tristan James Hall, 34, charging him with eight counts of tampering with public records and eight counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

Each count of tampering with a public record and each count of criminal possession of a forged instrument correspond to one of eight criminal cases against Hall, which he had apparently tried to have expunged from his record on April 25, according an analysis of the indictments.

According to the indictments in the tampering with public records portion of the indictment, Hall allegedly “knowingly made a false entry in or falsely altered a public record,” which was a false Kentucky State Police Expungement Eligibility Certification Notice that Hall attached to a petition for expungement in the eight cases.

Hall surrendered himself at the Whitley County Detention Center about 11:33 a.m. Monday and was released about an hour later after posting a $10,000 cash bond.

A Nov. 20 arraignment is scheduled in Whitley Circuit Court.