By Mark White

A former Whitley County resident, who is suing prosecutors, police officers and others in federal court over a four-year legal ordeal in Whitley County, has now been arrested in connection with an unrelated Tennessee theft case that he says is apparently just a mistake.Tristan James Hall, 33, of Lexington, was arrested as a fugitive from the state of Tennessee about 12:17 a.m. Monday by Whitley County Sheriff’s Lt. Dennis Foley near the intersection of US25W and Shriner Church Road.The Tennessee warrant listed Hall’s address as 532 Cedar Street, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee, but Foley’s arrest citation indicates Hall’s address is Shaker Run Road, Lexington.