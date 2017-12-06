Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Tristan Hall asks to back out of lawsuit settlement with City of W’burg, Police Chief

Posted On 06 Dec 2017
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

A local man, who previously had charges related to criminal solicitation to commit murder, making a fraudulent insurance claim and intimidating a participant in the legal process all dismissed and who unsuccessfully tried to sue the prosecutors and several others involved in his cases in federal court, is attempting to back out of a settlement agreement with the last remaining defendants in his federal court lawsuit.

You need to login to view the rest of the content.
Did you know you can simply buy a $1 day pass if you want to see that story! No long time committment, just $1.
Please . Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Tristan Hall turns self in at jail, released on $10,000 cash bond Monday

Posted On 15 Nov 2017
, By
0

Tristan Hall indicted for tampering with public records

Posted On 08 Nov 2017
, By
0

Judge denies reimbursements for Hall, but says two indictments were ‘retaliation’ for not taking plea deal

Posted On 11 Oct 2017
, By
0

Tristan Hall arrested for shoplifting, but denies allegations

Posted On 13 Sep 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal