









Trisha Brown, age 45, Corbin, KY, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Baptist Health Corbin. She was born January 1, 1975 in Wilmington, OH to Richard Black and the late Jaynie Stoeppel Black. Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Braxton Brown and Aspyn Brown; grandparents, James and Virginia Stoeppel, and Henry and Mary Black.

She is survived by her husband, Mark Brown of Corbin, KY; two children, Travis (Samantha) Brown of Williamsburg, KY, and Auston (Felicia) Brown of Corbin, KY; five grandchildren, Addisyn, Emory, Laikyn, Journee, and Aiden; father, Rick (Celesta) Black of Pataskala, OH; stepfather, Sie Brock of Cincinnati, OH; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Wilma Brown and Donald Brown; two sisters, Amy McConnaughey of Pataskala, OH, and Robyn (Tim) Gump of Pataskala, OH; two step-sisters, Tracy (Sally) Schwilliams of Columbus, OH, and Jennifer (John) Powell of Sugar Tree Ridge, OH; two step-brothers, Sie Brock Jr. (Carla) of Pleasant Plain, OH, and David Brock of OH; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 8, at Riverside Church of God with Rev. Randall Halcomb and Rev. Don White officiating. Interment will be in Highland Park Cemetery Ellison Addition.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 PM on Sunday, June 7, at Ellison Funeral Home.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.