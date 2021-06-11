









Trish Bennett Wilson, age 38, wife of Thomas Wilson of Corbin, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, in the Laurel Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bill Hudson officiating. Burial will follow in the Calvary Cemetery in Corbin. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6:00 p.m.-9:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11. Laurel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.