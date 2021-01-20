Previous Story
Trio of men arrested for robbery, felony assault
Posted On 20 Jan 2021
Comment: 0
A Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Williamsburg Police Department investigation into a reported assault with a weapon Sunday evening led to the arrest of three people early Monday morning on felony assault and robbery charges.
Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
Please login to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us