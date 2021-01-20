Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Trio of men arrested for robbery, felony assault

Posted On 20 Jan 2021
A Whitley County Sheriff’s Department and Williamsburg Police Department investigation into a reported assault with a weapon Sunday evening led to the arrest of three people early Monday morning on felony assault and robbery charges.

