Trio arrested following complaint of drug activity at Corbin Manor Apartments











A complaint into drug-related activity at Corbin Manor Apartments led to the arrest of three people Wednesday afternoon.

Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Victor, K. Nolan, 41, Larry Nolan, 65, and Zolan Ann Nolan, 59, all of Corbin.

Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said detectives and deputies responded to the scene off of American Greet Card Road just after 3 p.m.

Deputies initially found each of the suspects to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

“In addition, while conducting their investigation, they determined the three individuals had apparently caused damage inside the apartment also,” Acciardo stated

Victor Nolan was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal mischief.

In addition deputies served him with two outstanding warrants.

A bench warrant out of Whitley County was issued after he failed to appear in Whitley District Court on charges of theft by unlawful taking – shoplifting.

A bench warrant out of Laurel County was issued after he failed to appear in Laurel District Court on charges of theft by unlawful taking of the value under $500.

Larry Nolan and Zolan Nolan were each charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree criminal mischief.

All three were lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.