









Trinity Shayanne Askins, 3 months, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020 at UKMC in Lexington, KY. Her parents, Rebecca Inman and Travis Askins, survive.

Funeral service for Trinity will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, June 18, at Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Inman Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Wednesday, June 17, at the funeral home.

Messages may be written to the family at vankirkgrisellfuneralhome.com. Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.