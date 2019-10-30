Trick-or-Treating postponed until Friday in Corbin, Saturday in Williamsburg











Local ghosts and goblins, who were planning to trick-or-treat in Williamsburg, Whitley County or Corbin on Thursday need to make new plans.

The City of Williamsburg and Whitley County announced Tuesday morning that they are both postponing trick-or-treating, which had been scheduled to take place Thursday on Halloween, until Saturday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. due to weather.

In addition, Croley Funeral Home, which had initially planned to hold a trunk-or-treat on Halloween, has postponed its event until Saturday from 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Corbin officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they are moving trick-or-treating from Thursday to Friday from 3 – 5 p.m. for downtown merchants, and from 6-8 p.m. for all other parts of the city.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 90 percent chance of rain Wednesday night, and a 100 percent chance of rain Thursday with wind gusts as high as 29 mph. New precipitation amounts are projected to be between three quarters and one inch of rain possible.

On Thursday night the National Weather Service notes that showers are likely mainly before 1 a.m. with the chance of showers decreasing from 60 – 30 percent after that. The weather forecast for Saturday is sunny with a high near 53 degrees.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison said he saw the ominous weather forecast on Sunday, but because weather can change on a dime in Kentucky he decided to wait until Tuesday to make a final decision about moving trick-or-treating.

“We just decided it is so much better to do that than it is to have those kids out in the rain and getting wet,” Harrison said Tuesday morning.

He noted that there was a slight chance that the rain could end before trick-or-treating started Thursday, but there would have been so much rainfall that conditions would still have been just terrible.

“I just kind of remembered when I was a kid trick-or-treating I didn’t mind the cold as much as I hated being wet,” Harrison added. “We thought the best thing to do for the kids and everyone else was just to go ahead and have it on Saturday. There is no UK basketball or football. We just decided to move it for the kids.”

Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. echoed those sentiments and added, “Usually we try to keep the county and the city together because there are a lot of people who trick-or-treat in both areas.”

As of late Monday afternoon, here are the trick-or-treating hours for other local areas, which are all set for Thursday on Halloween.

Jellico has set trick-or-treating hours from 5-8 p.m. throughout the city, and a trunk-or-treat will be held in Veteran’s Park from 6 – 8 p.m.

Barbourville has set trick-or-treating hours for 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Knox County has set trick-or-treating hours for 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

London and Laurel County have set trick-or-treating hours for 6 – 8 p.m.