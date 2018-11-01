Member Login
|
Contact Us
| Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
— Main Menu —
Home
News
Sports
- Basketball
- Baseball
- Football
- Softball
- Other
Opinion
- Cartoons
- Editorial
- Letters to the Editor
- Columns
- - Bena Mae’s Kitchen
- - Don Estep
- - Gary West
- - Garrard Coffey
- - Mark White
- - Matti Daniels
- - Religion
- - Trent Knuckles
People
- Obituaries
- Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
- Lawsuits
- Legal Notices
- District Court Records
- Inspections
- Deeds
- Marriages
- Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
Home
News
Sports
Basketball
Baseball
Football
Softball
Other
Opinion
Cartoons
Editorial
Letters to the Editor
Columns
Bena Mae’s Kitchen
Don Estep
Gary West
Garrard Coffey
Mark White
Matti Daniels
Religion
Trent Knuckles
People
Obituaries
Weddings & Anniversaries
Public Records
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
District Court Records
Inspections
Deeds
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Contact Us
Classifieds
e-Edition
Subscribe Now!
Business
Community Directory
BREAKING NEWS
Meet the Candidates 2018 General Election
UK program gives tourist view of Corbin
Appalachian Regional Strike Force to focus on illegal opioid prescriptions
Local health officials recommending Hepatitis A vaccinations
Rockholds man airlifted after Tuesday crash
Ky. Supreme Court: Lambert says experience makes her best choice
Ky. Supreme Court: Ballou sees job as being a humble referee
Parent alleges child was sexually assaulted by college student
Feds indict Corbin man in meth distribution conspiracy case
Water outage planned near Poplar Avenue due to water line relocation
Tri-State Homes Guide – November – 2018
Posted On
01 Nov 2018
By :
Teresa Brooks
Comment: 0
TRI STATE HG NOV 2018 2
About the Author
Previous Story
Tri-State Homes Guide – October – 2018
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply
You must be
logged in
to post a comment.
Social
RECENT
POPULAR
COMMENTS
Tri-State Homes Guide - November - 2018
Posted On 01 Nov 2018
Corbin Homes Guide - November - 2018
Posted On 01 Nov 2018
Meet the Candidates 2018 General Election
Posted On 01 Nov 2018
EXTRA CONTENT: Whitley School Board attorney disciplined by Supreme Court
Posted On 20 Apr 2011
Corbin therapist defends against Internet criticism
Posted On 06 Jan 2016
Police seeking public's help to capture Wal-Mart thief
Posted On 24 Apr 2013
i would like to find the secret phrase...
Posted On 13 Oct 2018
[…] more lenient treatment. Oh,...
Posted On 24 Aug 2018
[…] more lenient treatment. Oh,...
Posted On 23 Aug 2018
Advertise With Us
About Us
Area Directory
Classifieds
Electronic Edition
Homes Guide
Subscribe
Categories
Baseball
Basketball
Bena Mae's Kitchen
Breaking News
Business
Cartoons
Columns
Columns
Corbin Home Guide
Deeds
District Court Records
Don Estep
E-Editions
Football
Garrard Coffey
Gary West
Golf
ImageCarousel
ImageCarousel
Inspections
Lakeway Homes Guide
Lawsuits
Legal Notices
Letters
Mark White
Marriages
Master Commisioner
Matti Daniels
News
Obituaries
Opinion
Other
People
Public Records
Soccer
Softball
Sports
Tennis
The Homes Guide
Track/Cross Country
Trent Knuckles
Uncategorized
Volleyball
Web Only
Weddings - Anniversaries
Tags
alcohol
assault
Baptist Health Corbin
burglary
chase
Corbin
Corbin City Commission
Corbin Fire Department
Corbin High School
Corbin Police
Corbin Police Department
Corbin Public LIbrary
Courtney Taylor
crash
DUI
fire
Gray
I-75
indictments
Keavy
Kentucky State Police
Knox County
Knox County Sheriff's Department
Laurel County
Laurel County Sheriff's Department
Lily
Mark White
meth
methamphetamine
murder
robbery
shooting
The Arena
theft
U.S. District Court
University of the Cumberlands
Whitley County
Whitley County Board of Education
Whitley County Grand Jury
Whitley County Sheriff's Department
Williamsburg
Williamsburg City Council
Williamsburg Police Department
Woodbine
wreck
Contact US
The News Journal