Tri-County Cineplex partners with Flashback Cinema to bring history’s greatest films back to the big screen











Do you ever wish you could go back in time? Sure you do. Who hasn’t at some point in their life said, “I remember when,” and then you can fill in the blank – things used to be a certain way, we communicated differently, we dressed differently, et cetera, et cetera?

When reminiscing in this way, chances are probably good that favorite films from yesteryear will also frequently come to mind. Perhaps it’s a movie that you saw in theaters years ago, and you would love to be able to go back and have that experience all over again. Or maybe there is a classic film that you never got the chance to see on the big screen, either because you missed the opportunity, or maybe because you weren’t even born yet.

Well, there is good news. Thanks to a partnership between Tri-County Cineplex of Corbin and a company called Flashback Cinema you can sit in a theater in the year 2020 and suddenly find yourself transported back ten, twenty, thirty, forty years, or more, as you enjoy some of the most celebrated movies of all time the way that they were always meant to be seen.

Flashback Cinema has actually been offered at Tri-County Cineplex for nearly a year now. In that time, owner Suzie Razmus says the weekly showings of classic movies has really caught on, and is continuing to gain in popularity.

“We had been trying to show classic movies for a while,” Razmus explained. “Because there are so many amazing ones out there. It’s really difficult to be able to market those movies, though. It was hit-and-miss, so we were taking a risk every time.”

Enter Flashback Cinema.

“We found this company,” said Razmus. “They had just started, and I thought, ‘Finally, here is someone that is doing exactly what we need as theater owners to be able to show classic movies.’”

Since that time, Tri-County Cineplex has been able to screen some of history’s greatest films at a discounted rate ($5 per person) twice a week – at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday afternoons, and at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Some of the most popular recent showings include National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation this past December, Elvis: The Way It Is, which was the very first feature of 2020, and James Cameron’s Titanic, which was screened just before Valentine’s Day.

Flashback Cinema is currently in the process of presenting the Harry Potter series in its entirety. The series began in November with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and continued in January with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban was the latest installment to be shown last month, with Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire to be presented on March 15 and March 18. The remaining four films in the saga will be presented between early-April and the end of June.

“We really like this company,” Razmus said of Flashback. “It has been a real success for us, and is gaining strength. Some movies do better than others, but they are all worthy of being seen. They are all quality films that have stood the test of time.”

For more information on future Flashback Cinema features, visit them online at www.flashbackcinema.net. Those interested can also visit the Tri-County Cineplex website at www.tricountycineplex.com, or look for the theater’s weekly listings right here in the News Journal.