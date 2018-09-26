Tri-County Cineplex hosting ‘Survivor’ premiere event featuring local contestant













Local fans of the television show, “Survivor” will have the opportunity to watch tonight’s premier with one of the contestants in a theater setting, complete with popcorn and drinks.

Tri-County Cineplex in Corbin will host a meet and greet with Nick Wilson, the Williamsburg native who, is one of 20 contestants on the 37th installment of the hit reality show.

According to CBS.com, this season is entitled, “David v. Goliath.” The contestants will be divided into tribes based on whether the individual came from a life of privilege or scratched and clawed their way through life.

Wilson will be a member of the, “Davids.”

“I can see why he was chosen,” said David Sweet, who taught Wilson at Whitley County High School. “He is a bright young man.”

Austin Carty, a Corbin resident, who competed in 2005 in Panama, said the show has evolved from one based on physical ability and what an individual brings to the group, to one based on the alliances a contestant is able to form.

“I think that Nick, no different than anybody else, is going to bring a specific skill set and his job, along with everyone else, is to try to figure out how best to form relationships with these particular people in this particular situation using his particular gifts,” Carty said.

Suzie Razmus, co-owner of the theater said the event would kick off at 7 p.m. with the meet and greet.

Wilson will be available to sign autographs and take pictures before the hour-and-a-half premier at 8 p.m.

Razmus said the viewing party would be held in one of the largest auditoriums in the theater with a capacity of more than 200.

“Seating will be on a first-come-first-served basis,” Razmus said adding that once the venue is full additional guests will be turned away.

Admission to the event is free.

Razmus said the concession stand would be open with drinks, popcorn and candy available for purchase.

While this will be a one-time event, Razmus did not discount holding another one should Wilson reach the finale.

“We are always open to that possibility,” Razmus said