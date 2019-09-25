Tri-County Cineplex hosting premier party in honor of Whitley County ‘Survivor’ contestant











Whitley County will be back in the national spotlight beginning tonight as Woodbine resident Elaine Stott’s quest on CBS’s “Survivor” begins, and the Tri-County Cineplex is offering the opportunity to watch the premier with the local favorite.

Following up on the success of the premier party held for Nick Wilson, theater co-owner Suzie Razmus said she is excited to host another local contestant on the hit show that is kicking off its 39th season.

“We are proud of our people,” Razmus said.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will begin at 7 p.m. with a red carpet. Stott will be available for fans to speak with and take photos.

At 8 p.m. the 90-minute premier will be shown on one of the theater screens.

Stott said that she had previously tried out to be a contestant on four occasions before she went to an open casting call in Bowling Green.

“I had just kind of given up on it, but she (her grandmother) was telling me I should try again so I thought ‘why not!” Stott said. “I guess the rest is history.”

A 1996 graduate of Whitley County High School, Stott went on to attend the University of the Cumberlands and played on the school’s softball team. After graduation, she worked on jobs around the campus until being hired at AISIN Automotive Casting in Lily, where she’s worked for the last 15 years.

Being a reliable, dedicated employee at AISIN; Stott said explaining her sudden departure was difficult.

“I was dependable. People who know me know I wouldn’t just quit my job, so it was hard not being able to tell people what you’ve been doing,” Stott said. “But you know what … life only happens once, and you’ve got to chase it.”

This season’s show is being called “Island of Idols,” and takes place on Fiji where previous “Survivor” seasons have been set.

This edition of “Survivor” features two legendary winners, Boston Rob Mariano and Sandra Diaz-Twine, who return to the game to serve as mentors to a group of 20 new castaways. Combined, Boston Rob and Sandra have played over 200 days of “Survivor” and plan to share their knowledge with the new castaways, but for the first time, they won’t be competing for the money. During the 39 days, some castaways will have the opportunity to visit the Island of the Idols to learn skills and strategy from these “idols.” Each player, selected to visit the special island in various ways throughout the season, will have to decide if they should put their knowledge to the test for a chance at a possible advantage in the game, or risk losing something very important in the process. Those who can rise up to the challenge will possibly gain an advantage and continue their individual quest for $1 million and the title of Sole Survivor.

The News Journal will post a recap of Stott’s progress each Thursday at www.thenewsjournal.net.