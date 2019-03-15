Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Tree trimmer killed in Corbin Friday

Posted On 15 Mar 2019
An employee with a tree service company was killed Friday afternoon while working at a Corbin residence.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was working on a tree at a residence in Tattersall Estates, off of Fifth Street Road, when he was struck in the head by a falling branch.

“It wasn’t a very large branch, but it fell from a significant height,” Croley said.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1 p.m.

Check back to www.thenewsjournal.net for more information as it becomes available.

