Tree trimmer killed in Corbin Friday













An employee with a tree service company was killed Friday afternoon while working at a Corbin residence.

Whitley County Coroner Andy Croley said the man, whose name has not yet been released, was working on a tree at a residence in Tattersall Estates, off of Fifth Street Road, when he was struck in the head by a falling branch.

“It wasn’t a very large branch, but it fell from a significant height,” Croley said.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Corbin where he was pronounced dead at approximately 1 p.m.

