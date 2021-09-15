Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Tree cutting operations start Thursday, Sept. 16, on I-75 in Whitley County

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists intermittent right lane closures will occur beginning Thursday, Sept. 16 until Friday, Sept. 24 on I-75 northbound (mile points 15.0 – 27.9) in Whitley County from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day due to tree cutting and tree removal operations.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties atwww.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.

