









Travis York, age 39, Williamsburg, Ky., passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 in Cartersville, Georgia. He was born March 20, 1981 in Jellico, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jim and Hazel York. Travis was a Christian and attended Calvary Missionary Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Ky.

He is survived by two sons, Blake Patrick York and James Edward York, both of Williamsburg, Ky.; his mother, Tamara Paul Bowen (Chris) of Lexington, Ky.; his father, James York of Williamsburg, Ky.; two brothers, Joshua Quentin York (Jennifer) of Cartersville, Georgia and Matt York (Emily) of Corbin, Ky.; his grandparents, Curtis and June Paul of Williamsburg, Ky.; four aunts, Karen Patrick (Kenneth), Lisa Lawson (Mike), Cindy York and Becky York, all of Williamsburg, Ky.; one uncle, Kent Paul (Tammy) of Williamsburg, Ky.; several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn his passing.

Funeral service was held on Wednesday, May 27, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Jackie Miller and Bro. Vernon Jones officiating. Interment was in Highland Park Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.